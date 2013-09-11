National Statistics
Latest national statistics on tuberculosis (TB) in cattle in Great Britain - quarterly
Quarterly statistics on tuberculosis (TB) in cattle in Great Britain.
Documents
Details
This publication presents quarterly national statistics on tuberculosis (TB) in cattle (i.e. bovine TB) in Great Britain. The statistics are obtained from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) work management IT support system, which is used for the administration of TB testing in GB. They are a snapshot of the position on the date on which the data were extracted. The information is subject to regular revision until all test results are available.
More detailed statistics for GB, England, Scotland, Wales and the English regions are provided in the accompanying spreadsheets. These datasets are updated monthly. The full statistical notice including the headline statistics is updated every quarter.
Related series
- monthly official statistics
- datasets
- interactive dashboard to visualise the bTB datasets
Next update: see the statistics release calendar
For further information you can contact:
tbstatistics@defra.gov.uk
Twitter: @DefraStats
