Government supported new planting of trees in England: Report for 2018-19

This statistical report shows the number of trees planted in England with central government support, excluding replacement and restocking. It shows progress made by Government in meeting its commitment to new plant 11 million trees in England in the 5-year period of the 2017-22 Parliament. This report covers the second year of progress covering 2018-19, and provides a summary of progress in the first 2 years of the Parliament. This indicator is a part of the Forestry Commission’s Corporate Plan Performance Indicators.

Reports in this statistical series are published annually for full financial years and these include returns from all recorded sources of new planting of trees. Interim reports are also available, showing counts of tree planting from sources for which data are available at the mid-year point covering the period up to the end of September.