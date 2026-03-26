Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England: 2024 to 2025
Data on Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) in local authorities, including the profile of people for whom a DoLS application was received.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This statistical release presents an overview of aspects of DoLS activity in England for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. The report uses data from the DoLS return, a mandatory data collection for councils with adult social services responsibilities in England.
This publication consists of:
- a statistical commentary on the data from 2024 to 2025
- associated data tables (in ODS format) on DoLS applications, demographics and timeframes, providing data at a local authority, regional and national level
- a data quality summary (as an annex in the applications tables), including submissions made, validation breaches and data quality issues
- data tables in CSV format
- a background, quality and methodology document
- the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards dashboard - a Power BI dashboard (an interactive business intelligence tool)
- a pre-release access list
Official statistics on DoLS prior to 2024 to 2025 were previously published by NHS England.