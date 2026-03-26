Official Statistics

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England: 2024 to 2025

Data on Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLS) in local authorities, including the profile of people for whom a DoLS application was received.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
26 March 2026
Last updated
26 March 2026 — See all updates

Applies to England

Documents

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: statistical commentary

HTML

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: applications data tables

ODS, 206 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: demographics data tables

ODS, 62.8 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: timeframes

ODS, 119 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: applications data tables

CSV, 1.11 MB

View online

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: demographics data tables

CSV, 332 KB

View online

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards, England, 2024 to 2025: background, quality and methodology

HTML

Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards dashboard

https://app.powerbi.com/view?r=eyJrIjoiOWQ1ODllNDUtODNmMC00NWVhLTk3NTAtNjllMDU3N2E1MjRlIiwidCI6IjM3YzM1NGIyLTg1YjAtNDdmNS1iMjIyLTA3YjQ4ZDc3NGVlMyJ9

Pre-release access list

HTML

Details

This statistical release presents an overview of aspects of DoLS activity in England for the period 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2025. The report uses data from the DoLS return, a mandatory data collection for councils with adult social services responsibilities in England.

This publication consists of:

  • a statistical commentary on the data from 2024 to 2025
  • associated data tables (in ODS format) on DoLS applications, demographics and timeframes, providing data at a local authority, regional and national level
  • a data quality summary (as an annex in the applications tables), including submissions made, validation breaches and data quality issues
  • data tables in CSV format
  • a background, quality and methodology document
  • the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards dashboard - a Power BI dashboard (an interactive business intelligence tool)
  • a pre-release access list

Official statistics on DoLS prior to 2024 to 2025 were previously published by NHS England.

Updates to this page

Published 26 March 2026
Last updated 26 March 2026 show all updates

  1. Added a link to the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards dashboard.

  2. First published.

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