Child maintenance arrangements made after speaking to CM Options, March to April 2019

These official experimental statistics provide data on the child maintenance arrangements made by separated parents after speaking to the CM Options service.

45,500 parents contacted CM Options between August and October 2018. The estimates in this publication are based on telephone interviews (March to April 2019) with 1,193 of those parents.

We asked parents about their child maintenance arrangements and whether they were made after contacting CM Options. We also asked parents if they thought their arrangements were working well.

Read our background information and methodology document for more information about these statistics.

The next release of these statistics will be in Autumn 2019