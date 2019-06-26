Official Statistics

Child maintenance arrangements made after speaking to CM Options, March to April 2019

Child maintenance outcomes for parents that have spoken to Child Maintenance (CM) Options, data from parents surveyed in March to April 2019.

Published 26 June 2019
From:
Department for Work and Pensions

Documents

Tables: Child maintenance arrangements made after speaking to CM Options, March to April 2019

Details

These official experimental statistics provide data on the child maintenance arrangements made by separated parents after speaking to the CM Options service.

45,500 parents contacted CM Options between August and October 2018. The estimates in this publication are based on telephone interviews (March to April 2019) with 1,193 of those parents.

We asked parents about their child maintenance arrangements and whether they were made after contacting CM Options. We also asked parents if they thought their arrangements were working well.

Read our background information and methodology document for more information about these statistics.

The next release of these statistics will be in Autumn 2019

