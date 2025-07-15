Official statistics announcement

Seasonal influenza vaccine uptake in frontline healthcare workers in England: winter season 2025 to 2026

Uptake of the seasonal influenza vaccine in frontline healthcare workers during the 2025 to 2026 influenza vaccination programme in England.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
15 July 2025
Last updated
8 April 2026
Release date:
28 May 2026 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 28 May 2026 9:30am