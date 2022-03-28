Official statistics announcement

Malpractice in GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2022 exam series

Number of penalties for malpractice for GCSE, AS and A level in the summer exam series.

Ofqual
28 March 2022
9 December 2022 — See all updates
15 December 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 15 December 2022 9:30am

