DWP Complaints statistics to March 2026
Quarterly release of Official Statistics in Development including DWP complaints received, closed and upheld by each business area, and categorisation of the reason for the complaint.
Quarterly release of Official Statistics in Development including DWP complaints received, closed and upheld by each business area, and categorisation of the reason for the complaint.
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