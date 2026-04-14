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Official statistics announcement

DWP Complaints statistics to March 2026

Quarterly release of Official Statistics in Development including DWP complaints received, closed and upheld by each business area, and categorisation of the reason for the complaint.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
14 April 2026
Last updated
24 June 2026
Release date:
30 June 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 June 2026 9:30am