Children living with parents in emotional distress: March 2020 update

An update of four indicators with data now for 2010 to 2018; proportion of children living with at least one parent reporting symptoms of emotional distress, proportion of children living with a mother reporting symptoms of emotional distress, proportion of children living with a father reporting symptoms of emotional distress and proportion of children living with both parents reporting symptoms of emotional distress. Indicators by family type and work status for the period 2017 to 2018 are also published

Published 6 February 2020
Last updated 13 February 2020 — see all updates
Public Health England
25 March 2020 9:30am (confirmed)
