Official Statistics

Suicide prevention profile updates

Data on suicide, associated prevalence, risk factors and service contact among groups at increased risk.

From:
Public Health England
Published
6 November 2018
Last updated
26 May 2021 — See all updates

Documents

Suicide prevention profile

https://fingertips.phe.org.uk/profile-group/mental-health/profile/suicide

Statistical commentary: suicide prevention profile, February 2019 update

HTML

Statistical commentary: suicide prevention profile, November 2018 update

HTML

Details

The suicide prevention profile has been produced to help develop understanding at a local level and support an intelligence-driven approach to suicide prevention. It provides planners, providers and stakeholders with the means to profile their area and benchmark against similar populations.

The statistical commentaries summarise the main findings from recent profile updates.

Published 6 November 2018
Last updated 26 May 2021 + show all updates

  1. Profile updated 2nd June 2021.

  2. Updated with latest data on suicide prevention profile.

  3. Updated with latest data on the Suicide Prevention Profile website.

  4. First published.

Related content

Brexit

Check what you need to do