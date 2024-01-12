Prime Minister's remarks at joint press conference with President Zelenskyy: 12 January 2024

Volodymyr, thank you for the very kind honour you’ve just bestowed on me and for inviting me here today.

It is an honour to stand with you…

…and to send a message on behalf of the United Kingdom…

…and indeed your allies around the world:

Ukraine is not alone.

And Ukraine will never be alone.

Putin might think he can outlast us – but he is wrong.

We stand with you today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes.

Because this war is about Ukraine’s right to defend itself and determine your own future.

And the Ukrainian people’s historic choice…

…to be an independent democracy at the heart of Europe.

Your quest for freedom has inspired and moved the British people.

And for the free nations of the world, aid to Ukraine is also an investment in our own collective security.

Because if Putin wins in Ukraine, he will not stop there.

And our opponents around the world believe that we…

…have neither the patience nor resources for long wars.

So waver now, and we embolden not just Putin…

…but his allies in North Korea, Iran, and elsewhere.

That’s why the United Kingdom – and the free world - will continue to stand with Ukraine…

…as we have since the very beginning of this war.

Judge our commitment to Ukraine’s freedom not by our words, but by our actions.

The UK was the first to train Ukrainian troops.

First in Europe to provide lethal weapons.

First to commit western battle tanks.

First to provide long-range weapons.

But we need to do more.

Our actions right now will determine the path of the war…

So, far from our resolve faltering, the United Kingdom is announcing today…

…the biggest single package of defence aid to Ukraine since the war began, worth £2.5bn.

This will include:

More air defence equipment…

More anti-tank weapons…

More long-range missiles…

Thousands of rounds more ammunition and artillery shells…

Training for thousands more Ukrainian servicemen and women.

And £200m to build thousands more drones…

…the single largest package of drones given to Ukraine by any nation.

In total, since the war began, the UK will have provided almost £12bn of aid to Ukraine.

And I’m proud that today, President Zelensky and I…

…have signed a new security agreement…

…that will form the core of a partnership between our two countries…

…that will last a hundred years or more.

This is the first in a series of new, bilateral security assurances promised to Ukraine by 30 countries…

…at last year’s Vilnius Summit.

And it says that if Russia ever invades Ukraine again…

…the UK will come to your aid with swift and sustained security assistance.

We will provide modern equipment across land, sea, and sky…

Sanction Russia’s economy…

And work closely with allies to do so.

You will not have to ask.

You will not have to argue for what you need.

The UK will be there from the first moment to the last.

And of course, we continue to support Ukraine’s journey to NATO membership.

You belong in NATO and NATO will be stronger with you.

I pay tribute to all those whose significant efforts made today’s agreement happen…

…from the Office of the President, to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defence, and many others besides.

President Zelensky and his team serve not only their country but the cause of peace and justice.

The UK Parliament applauded your courage, resilience, and sincere love of for your country.

Even at a time of war, you are reforming Ukraine for the better.

And with your leadership, Ukraine will prevail.

Volodymyr, the UK stands with you.

I believe this is the greatest moment in the history of our relationship.

It extends security guarantees from the UK to Ukraine that are unprecedented.

It defines our future as allies, working together for the security of Europe.

And it says that Ukraine’s place is, without doubt, among the free nations of the world.

Be in no doubt:

We are not walking away.

Ours is the unbreakable alliance.

The nezlamni allianz.

And just as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine…

…so those same principles guide our actions around the world.

Let me say a brief word about the situation in the Red Sea.

Overnight, the Royal Air Force carried out strikes against two Houthi military facilities in Yemen.

I want to be very clear that these were limited strikes, carefully targeted at launch sites for drones and ballistic missiles.

Over recent months, the Houthi militia have repeatedly attacked commercial ships in the Red Sea… risking innocent lives and causing huge economic disruption.

In December, we launched Operation Prosperity Guardian with our allies to bolster maritime security.

On 3 January, 14 counties issued a clear warning that attacks must cease.

On 10 January, the UN Security Council passed a resolution condemning the attacks… and highlighting the right of nations to defend their vessels and preserve the freedom of navigation.

Yet the attacks have continued.

British and American warships have been targeted.

That’s why we’ve taken this further, limited action today… in self defence, consistent with the UN Charter.

In the face of this aggression, we will always stand up for the rule of law.

Thank you.