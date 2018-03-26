Maritime and Coastguard Agency business plan 2018 to 2019

I am proud to announce the publication of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s ( MCA ) business plan for 2018 to 2019. MCA does vital work to save lives at sea, regulate ship standards and protect the marine environment. The Agency affects not just those working on the coast or at sea, it upholds the legacy of our great maritime nation.

The business plan sets out:

the services that the agency will deliver and any significant changes it plans to make the resources the agency requires the key performance indicators, by which its performance will be assessed

This plan allows service users and members of the public to assess how the agency is performing in operating its key services, managing reforms and the agency finances.

The business plan will be available electronically on GOV.UK and copies will be placed in the libraries of both houses.