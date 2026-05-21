WorkWell Pilots Evaluation Early Implementation Findings

The Department for Work and Pensions ( DWP ) and the Department of Health and Social Care ( DHSC ) Joint Work and Health Directorate commissioned this research from external research contractors.

This report covers the initial findings of the early stage of WorkWell pilot delivery, from October 2024 to March 2025. It covers:

the profile of participants and their work and health status

how pilot sites have approached mobilising the service

participants’ initial experiences of the WorkWell journey

the early outcomes that participants report

Contribution to the evidence base

The WorkWell initiative aligns with the government’s ambitions set out in the ‘Get Britain Working’ White Paper.​ The ambitions of empowering local areas to deliver tailored work, health and skills support aligns with WorkWell’s locally designed delivery methods. This report provides early evidence that can be used to fill the evidence gap in the devolved work and health landscape.

Research value

The findings from this first interim report provide early, actionable insight into how the WorkWell pilots are operating in practice, highlighting what is working well and what could be improved as delivery continues.

By bringing together evidence from participant experiences, service mobilisation, early outcomes and system level learning, the report helps policymakers and pilot areas:

refine their approaches

strengthen referral pathways

support delivery models

better target resources

This early learning also plays a crucial role in shaping the future development of WorkWell as the programme expands nationally.