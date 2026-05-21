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Research and analysis

WorkWell Pilots Evaluation Early Implementation Findings

This report presents the emerging findings from the evaluation of the 15 WorkWell programme pilots, from October 2024 to March 2025

From:
Department for Work and Pensions, Department of Health and Social Care and Government Social Research Profession
Published
21 May 2026

Documents

WorkWell Pilots Evaluation – Early Implementation Findings

Ref: ISBN 978-1-78659-958-2

HTML

Technical Annex: Questionnaire

HTML

Details

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) Joint Work and Health Directorate commissioned this research from external research contractors. 

This report covers the initial findings of the early stage of WorkWell pilot delivery, from October 2024 to March 2025. It covers:

  • the profile of participants and their work and health status 
  • how pilot sites have approached mobilising the service
  • participants’ initial experiences of the WorkWell journey 
  • the early outcomes that participants report

Contribution to the evidence base  

The WorkWell initiative aligns with the government’s ambitions set out in the ‘Get Britain Working’ White Paper.​ The ambitions of empowering local areas to deliver tailored work, health and skills support aligns with WorkWell’s locally designed delivery methods. This report provides early evidence that can be used to fill the evidence gap in the devolved work and health landscape. 

Research value 

The findings from this first interim report provide early, actionable insight into how the WorkWell pilots are operating in practice, highlighting what is working well and what could be improved as delivery continues.

By bringing together evidence from participant experiences, service mobilisation, early outcomes and system level learning, the report helps policymakers and pilot areas:

  • refine their approaches
  • strengthen referral pathways 
  • support delivery models
  • better target resources 

This early learning also plays a crucial role in shaping the future development of WorkWell as the programme expands nationally.

Updates to this page

Published 21 May 2026

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