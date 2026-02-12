Guidance

Workplace cardiovascular disease checks funding allocations 2024 to 2025

Information about the funding allocated from a grant scheme to local councils to help them pilot workplace cardiovascular disease health check programmes.

Funding allocations for workplace cardiovascular disease checks pilot grant scheme: 2024 to 2025

This information provides a breakdown of the indicative funding allocated to local councils in England for the year 2024 to 2025 to help them pilot the delivery of cardiovascular disease (CVD) checks in workplaces.

This funding is in addition to the annual ringfenced public health grant that local councils use to fund their public health functions, including the NHS Health Check programme.

