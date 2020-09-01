Guidance

Webinars: preparing to make submissions to the MHRA from 1 January 2021

Webinars for pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial sponsors, e-cigarette producers and brokers of medicinal products about new MHRA systems to use from 1 January 2021.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Vigilance - MHRA Gateway & ICSR Submissions

PDF, 324KB, 23 pages

Technical guidance - submitting via MHRA Submissions

PDF, 1.45MB, 30 pages

Details

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is making preparations to ensure that you can continue to submit regulatory and notification information to the UK.

From 1 January 2021, the UK would no longer be part of the EU medicines and medical devices regulatory networks. Submissions related to human medicines would need to be submitted directly to the MHRA.

We have a contingency programme in place to deliver new systems and processes should we lose access to the current EU IT systems. Where feasible, we are trying to minimise additional administrative burdens and are trying to make any changes as simple to use as possible.

See our detailed guidance on Register to make submissions to the MHRA from January 2021.

Making submissions via MHRA Submissions - webinar

View our webinar on how to make submissions via MHRA submissions

This webinar replaces the earlier ‘Making submissions’ webinar and is relevant for:

  • all pharmaceutical companies involved in making medicines regulatory submissions
  • all medicines clinical trial sponsors wishing to make clinical trial submissions (Initial Applications, Substantial Amendments, End of Trial Notifications and Developmental Safety Update Reports (DSURs)) to the Agency
  • e-cigarette producers
  • brokers of medicinal products

The content covers how to navigate around MHRA Submissions and outlines the steps involved in submitting regulatory notifications via MHRA Submissions.

The content is designed to help with preparedness and addresses queries raised during the session. The processes and screenshots provided in this webinar are subject to minor changes prior to 1 January 2021.

Vigilance: MHRA Gateway and ICSR Submissions - webinar

View our webinar on how to register for the MHRA Gateway or ICSR Submissions.

This webinar is relevant for:

  • all pharmaceutical companies responsible for submitting Individual Case Study Reports (ICSRs)
  • all medicines clinical trial sponsors responsible for submitting Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reactions (SUSARs)

The webinar content covers the steps involved in registering and setting up access to the MHRA Gateway. It also covers how to register for the ICSR Submissions solution for companies who will not be using the MHRA Gateway option.

How to gain access to the MHRA submissions portal - webinar

View our webinar on how to gain access to the MHRA submissions portal.

This webinar is relevant for:

  • all pharmaceutical companies involved in making medicines regulatory submissions and vigilance activities
  • all clinical trial sponsors wishing to submit clinical trial applications to the Agency
  • e-cigarette producers
  • brokers of medicinal products

The content covers the steps involved in gaining access to the MHRA submissions portal, the critical role of the initial company administrator and guidance on how to manage access to third party consultants/consultancies who submit on your behalf.

The systems and processes outlined are subject to change.

