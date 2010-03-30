Promotional material
Biannual technical publication offering advice and guidance on coatings for application to Royal Naval surface ships and submarines.
Warpaint is published by Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) in March and September, and offers advice and guidance on coatings for application to Royal Naval surface ships and submarines.
Warpaint is the DE&S Ships main guidance document of acceptable paint coatings for in-service and new-build Royal Naval vessels. However, not all approved coatings are listed in Warpaint as paint manufacturers’ are constantly striving to improve their current paint systems. Consequently their ‘Whole ship specifications/annexes’ are regularly updated. Should a coating therefore be proposed which is not listed in Warpaint, confirmation of acceptance must be obtained from DES Ships WSpt-CET Husbandry.
The latest issue of BR3939 can be obtained from DES Ships WSpt-CET-Husbandry if there is a justified business requirement.
