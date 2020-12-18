Vitamins and minerals in foods from 1 January 2021
Information about vitamins, minerals and certain other substances that may be added to foods in Great Britain, from 1 January 2021.
New rules for January 2021
The UK has left the EU, and the transition period after Brexit comes to an end this year.
This page tells you what you'll need to do from 1 January 2021. It will be updated if anything changes.
For current information, read: Nutrition legislation information sources
You can also read about the transition period.
This document specifies which vitamins and minerals may be added to foods, and any substances that are banned or restricted, in Great Britain from 1 January 2021.
It includes:
- a list of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods, and any restrictions on their use
- a list of the sources of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods
- the maximum and minimum amounts of vitamins and minerals that may be added to foods
- information about vitamins and minerals that must be added to certain foods -certain other substances that are prohibited or restricted for use in foods
The register should be used with the following guidance: Nutrition-related labelling, composition and standards from 1 January 2021.