Guidance

Fortified foods: adding vitamins, minerals and certain other substances

Guidance to compliance on European Regulation (EC) No. 1925/2006 on the addition of vitamins and minerals and certain other substances to food.

Published 18 November 2011
Last updated 8 January 2021 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Fortified foods: guidance to compliance on European Regulation (EC) No. 1925/2006 on the addition of vitamins and minerals and certain other substances to food

HTML

Details

This document provides non-statutory guidance on the rules that apply to fortified food and outlines what businesses must do if they add vitamins, minerals or certain other substances to food.

Published 18 November 2011
Last updated 8 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. The guidance notes on compliance with Regulation (EC) 1925/2006 on the addition of vitamins and minerals and certain other substances to food have been updated following the UK's departure from the EU. A new section 1 of the guidance has been incorporated to reflect changes to processes. Other changes to the document include the updating of links and contact details.

  2. Document replaced 13 May 2013.

  3. First published.

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you