Fortified foods: adding vitamins, minerals and certain other substances
Guidance to compliance on European Regulation (EC) No. 1925/2006 on the addition of vitamins and minerals and certain other substances to food.
Documents
Details
This document provides non-statutory guidance on the rules that apply to fortified food and outlines what businesses must do if they add vitamins, minerals or certain other substances to food.
Last updated 8 January 2021 + show all updates
The guidance notes on compliance with Regulation (EC) 1925/2006 on the addition of vitamins and minerals and certain other substances to food have been updated following the UK's departure from the EU. A new section 1 of the guidance has been incorporated to reflect changes to processes. Other changes to the document include the updating of links and contact details.
Document replaced 13 May 2013.
First published.