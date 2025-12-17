Vision working group reports: 10 Year Health Plan for England
Final reports from the vision working groups that supported the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.
Applies to England
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care established 11 working groups to support the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.
Each group had 2 co-chairs - one from either the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) or NHS England, and one external to these organisations.
On this page you will find reports from the 4 vision working groups who considered the future vision for the NHS.
See the reports from the 7 enabling working groups who considered areas that needed to change to enable the vision to become a reality.
Read more about the membership of the groups and their tasking statements.