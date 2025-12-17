Policy paper

Vision working group reports: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Final reports from the vision working groups that supported the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
17 December 2025

Applies to England

Documents

'I can stay healthy and manage my health in a way that works for me' working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

PDF, 472 KB, 40 pages

'I can access the high-quality and effective care I need, when and where I need it' working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

PDF, 446 KB, 73 pages

'My care is centred around my needs, and I am listened to' working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

PDF, 163 KB, 14 pages

'I am treated in a fair and inclusive way, irrespective of who I am' working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

PDF, 560 KB, 64 pages

Details

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care established 11 working groups to support the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.

Each group had 2 co-chairs - one from either the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) or NHS England, and one external to these organisations.

On this page you will find reports from the 4 vision working groups who considered the future vision for the NHS.

See the reports from the 7 enabling working groups who considered areas that needed to change to enable the vision to become a reality.

Read more about the membership of the groups and their tasking statements.

Updates to this page

Published 17 December 2025

