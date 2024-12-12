Working group tasks - 10 Year Health Plan
Briefs given to the working groups developing policy for the 10 Year Health Plan.
Documents
Details
We are working on a 10 Year Health Plan to improve health and social care for the benefit of patients, staff and the wider public.
Eleven working groups are supporting policy development for the 10 Year Health Plan.
This document outlines the task and scope for each working group. They explain the current issues to consider, to help them set out:
- what best practice in that area should look like by 2035
- what to do to make that happen