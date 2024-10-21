The 10 Year Health Plan is part of the government’s health mission to build a health service fit for the future.

The first step in the process was Lord Darzi’s independent review of the NHS in England to understand the true scale of the challenge facing the health service. That was published on 12 September 2024. Now that we have the results of that investigation, the government is working to develop a plan to tackle the challenges it identifies.

The plan will set out how we will deliver an NHS fit for the future, creating a truly modern health service designed to meet the changing needs of our changing population. This will not be a top-down imposition. The government will co-develop the plan with the public, staff and patients through a detailed engagement exercise.

To do this, we have launched ‘Change NHS: help build a health service fit for the future’. This is a national conversation to develop the 10 Year Health Plan.

As part of this, we want the public and health and care staff in England to share their views, experiences and ideas at the Change NHS online portal. The portal opened on 21 October 2024 and will run for several months.

This portal is alongside a series of events for people across the country to share their ideas and views over the coming months. This includes a number of regional events with the public and health and care workers to hold more detailed discussions on how we can fix the NHS.

This GOV.UK page gives an outline of the questions asked for public reference and holds the privacy notice.