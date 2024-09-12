Independent investigation of the NHS in England

In July 2024, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care commissioned Lord Darzi to conduct an immediate and independent investigation of the NHS.

Lord Darzi’s report provides an expert understanding of the current performance of the NHS across England and the challenges facing the healthcare system. Lord Darzi has considered the available data and intelligence to assess:

patient access to healthcare

the quality of healthcare being provided

the overall performance of the health system

In line with the terms of reference of the investigation, Lord Darzi has only considered the state of the NHS in England. UK-wide analysis is occasionally used when making international comparisons.

If you need the report in a more accessible format, contact darzi2024evidence@dhsc.gov.uk.