Independent report

Independent investigation of the NHS in England

Lord Darzi's report on the state of the National Health Service in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
12 September 2024
Applies to England

Documents

Summary letter from Lord Darzi to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

HTML

Independent Investigation of the National Health Service in England

PDF, 6.58 MB, 163 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Independent Investigation of the National Health Service in England: Technical Annex

PDF, 15.1 MB, 331 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In July 2024, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care commissioned Lord Darzi to conduct an immediate and independent investigation of the NHS.

Lord Darzi’s report provides an expert understanding of the current performance of the NHS across England and the challenges facing the healthcare system. Lord Darzi has considered the available data and intelligence to assess:

  • patient access to healthcare
  • the quality of healthcare being provided
  • the overall performance of the health system

In line with the terms of reference of the investigation, Lord Darzi has only considered the state of the NHS in England. UK-wide analysis is occasionally used when making international comparisons.

If you need the report in a more accessible format, contact darzi2024evidence@dhsc.gov.uk.

Published 12 September 2024
Last updated 12 September 2024 + show all updates

  1. Added an accessible version of the summary letter.

  2. First published.

