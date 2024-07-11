Independent report

Independent investigation of NHS performance: terms of reference

Terms of reference for the independent investigation of the NHS across England, commissioned by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and Wes Streeting MP
11 July 2024

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, has commissioned an immediate and independent investigation of the NHS across England.

Professor Ara Darzi, Baron Darzi of Denham, has been appointed to lead the investigation, which will report in September 2024.

