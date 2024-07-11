Independent investigation of NHS performance: terms of reference
Terms of reference for the independent investigation of the NHS across England, commissioned by the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.
Applies to England
The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, has commissioned an immediate and independent investigation of the NHS across England.
Professor Ara Darzi, Baron Darzi of Denham, has been appointed to lead the investigation, which will report in September 2024.