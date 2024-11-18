Change NHS survey: tell us what you think (easy read)

The government is writing a 10 Year Health Plan to fix the problems in the NHS.

The NHS is the National Health Service, which gives free healthcare to everyone in the UK.

To write our plan we need to find out what people think about NHS services in England.

It is important that everybody can have a say about the NHS - for example, patients, carers, staff and the public.

This survey will help us understand what needs to change in the NHS.

Ways to respond

By email

You can add your answers to the digital version of the PDF. Make sure you save the PDF when you have finished.

Then email it to: changenhs@thinksinsight.com.

By post

You can also print out the PDF and add your answers by hand.

Then post it to:

Thinks Insight and Strategy

West Wing

Somerset House

London

WC2R 1LA



Other formats

Watch the British Sign Language (BSL) version of the Change NHS survey:

BSL version of the Change NHS survey