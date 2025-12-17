Policy paper

Enabling working group reports: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Final reports from the enabling working groups that supported the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.

Department of Health and Social Care
17 December 2025

People working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Finance and contracting working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Physical infrastructure working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Data and technology working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Research, life sciences and innovation working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Accountability and oversight working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

Mobilising change working group report: 10 Year Health Plan for England

The Secretary of State for Health and Social Care established 11 working groups to support the development of the 10 Year Health Plan.

Each group had 2 co-chairs - one from either the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) or NHS England, and one external to these organisations.

On this page you will find reports from the 7 enabling working groups who considered areas that needed to change to enable the vision for the NHS to become a reality.

See the reports from the 4 vision working groups.

Read more about the membership of the groups and their tasking statements.

