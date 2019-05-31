Correspondence
Vaccine update: issue 294, May 2019
Latest developments in vaccines, vaccination policies and procedures for immunisation practitioners.
The May issue features:
- vaccine heroes
- PHE research - results of attitudinal survey
- healthcare worker flu vaccination programme
- MMR and MenACWY vaccination before the holiday season begins
- protecting young babies against pertussis by vaccinating pregnant women
- vaccine supply - centrally supplied
- vaccine supply - non-centrally supplied
- latest vaccination uptake figures, for shingles and the pertussis maternal vaccination programme
- the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and Delegated Regulation
Published 31 May 2019