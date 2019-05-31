Correspondence

Vaccine update: issue 294, May 2019

Latest developments in vaccines, vaccination policies and procedures for immunisation practitioners.

Published 31 May 2019
From:
Public Health England

Documents

Vaccine update: issue 294, May 2019

Ref: PHE gateway number: 2018820 PDF, 1.06MB, 25 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@phe.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The May issue features:

  • vaccine heroes
  • PHE research - results of attitudinal survey
  • healthcare worker flu vaccination programme
  • MMR and MenACWY vaccination before the holiday season begins
  • protecting young babies against pertussis by vaccinating pregnant women
  • vaccine supply - centrally supplied
  • vaccine supply - non-centrally supplied
  • latest vaccination uptake figures, for shingles and the pertussis maternal vaccination programme
  • the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and Delegated Regulation
Published 31 May 2019

Related content