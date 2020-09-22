Guidance

Use of the NHS COVID-19 app in schools and further education colleges

Actions for schools and further education colleges when using the NHS COVID-19 app in education settings.

Published 22 September 2020
Department for Education and Department of Health and Social Care
England

Use of the NHS COVID-19 app in schools and further education colleges

This guidance is for leaders and staff in schools and further education (FE) colleges in England that have students aged 16 and over, including:

  • local authority maintained schools
  • academies and free schools
  • alternative provision schools
  • pupil referral units
  • independent schools
  • boarding schools
  • sixth form colleges
  • general FE colleges
  • independent training providers
  • designated institutions
  • adult community learning providers
  • special post-16 institutions

It provides guidance about how the NHS COVID-19 app works and how to use it within their setting.

