Use of the NHS COVID-19 app in schools and further education colleges

This guidance is for leaders and staff in schools and further education ( FE ) colleges in England that have students aged 16 and over, including:

local authority maintained schools

academies and free schools

alternative provision schools

pupil referral units

independent schools

boarding schools

sixth form colleges

general FE colleges

colleges independent training providers

designated institutions

adult community learning providers

special post-16 institutions

It provides guidance about how the NHS COVID-19 app works and how to use it within their setting.