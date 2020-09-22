Use of the NHS COVID-19 app in schools and further education colleges
Actions for schools and further education colleges when using the NHS COVID-19 app in education settings.
Documents
Details
This guidance is for leaders and staff in schools and further education (FE) colleges in England that have students aged 16 and over, including:
- local authority maintained schools
- academies and free schools
- alternative provision schools
- pupil referral units
- independent schools
- boarding schools
- sixth form colleges
- general FE colleges
- independent training providers
- designated institutions
- adult community learning providers
- special post-16 institutions
It provides guidance about how the NHS COVID-19 app works and how to use it within their setting.
Published 22 September 2020