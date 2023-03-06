UK Science and Technology Framework

The motivation behind our science and technology superpower agenda is simple: science and technology will be the major driver of prosperity, power and history-making events this century.

The United Kingdom’s future success as a rich, strong, influential country, whose citizens enjoy prosperity and security, and fulfilled, healthy and sustainable lives, will correspondingly depend on our ability to build on our existing strengths in science, technology, finance and innovation.

The Science and Technology Framework is the strategic anchor that government policy will deliver against, and which the government will hold itself accountable to.

The framework focuses on:

identifying critical technologies

signalling the UK’s strengths and ambitions

investment in R&D

talent and skills

financing innovative science and technology companies

procurement

international opportunities

access to physical and digital infrastructure

regulation and standards

innovative public sector

We will have a clear action plan for each stand of the framework in place by summer 2023 and delivery will be overseen by the National Science and Technology Council.