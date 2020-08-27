UK paper on the Approach to Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict

In March 2010 the United Kingdom launched its national strategy on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict (PoC). This paper, finalised in March 2020 in collaboration between the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, the Department for International Development and the Ministry of Defence, provides an update to the UK approach to the Protection of Civilians. It builds on the 2010 strategy paper, and has been drafted following consultation with Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society, academics and others.

The update was written before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic but the key principles referred to in this document on adherence to International Humanitarian Law and international human rights laws remain.

This 2020 paper summarises the UK’s Protection of Civilians activity in seven UK commitment areas:

political engagement

strengthening accountability

peace support operations

ensuring respect for International Humanitarian Law in UK military operations

strengthening State and non-State capacity

humanitarian action

offering refuge to those in need of protection.

