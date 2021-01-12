Guidance

Review of nuclear archive records

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is conducting a review of historic files relating to the United Kingdom’s Nuclear Weapons programme.

Published 12 January 2021
From:
Ministry of Defence and Defence Nuclear Organisation

Documents

Review of nuclear archive records

HTML

Details

While this activity is ongoing, a number of the files held at The National Archives (TNA) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) have been withdrawn from general access until that assessment is complete.

We appreciate the inconvenience caused by removing files from general access for assessment purposes. The MOD is working to conduct this activity as quickly as possible and we thank you for your patience during this period.

Published 12 January 2021

Brexit

Check how the new Brexit rules affect you