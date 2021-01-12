Review of nuclear archive records
The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is conducting a review of historic files relating to the United Kingdom’s Nuclear Weapons programme.
Documents
Details
While this activity is ongoing, a number of the files held at The National Archives (TNA) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) have been withdrawn from general access until that assessment is complete.
We appreciate the inconvenience caused by removing files from general access for assessment purposes. The MOD is working to conduct this activity as quickly as possible and we thank you for your patience during this period.