The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know

Information about UK nuclear deterrence.

Ministry of Defence and Defence Nuclear Organisation
26 February 2016
21 April 2021

NATO Graphic

To help explain how some states are expanding their nuclear capabilities, NATO have prepared the above graphic which uses Russia’s expanding arsenal as an example of this trend and compares it with the systems held by the UK and fellow NATO nuclear weapons states France and the United States. Read more here.

