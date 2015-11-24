Guidance

Dreadnought submarine programme: the facts

Facts about the programme to replace the Royal Navy's Vanguard Class SSBN submarines which form the UK's strategic nuclear deterrent.

From:
Defence Nuclear Organisation and Ministry of Defence
Published:
24 November 2015
Last updated:
16 March 2021, see all updates

Documents

Dreadnought submarine programme: factsheet

HTML

Details

Factsheet about the Dreadnought submarine programme.

Published 24 November 2015
Last updated 16 March 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated the fact sheet with the latest information.

  2. Updated the Dreadnought Submarine programme factsheet on the 14 February 2018.

  3. Added updated information.

  4. First published.

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do