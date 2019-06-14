Guidance
UK and international immunisation schedules comparison tool
Immunisation schedules and vaccines used for countries individuals most commonly immigrate to the UK from.
This tool is intended to help staff in general practice to:
- ascertain what vaccines individuals moving to England from abroad have received
- record those vaccines in their IT system
It contains, for each of the 20 countries individuals most commonly immigrate to the UK from, the vaccinations schedule, the name of the diseases/vaccines in the local language and, where available the vaccines used in the countries of origin.
Published 14 June 2019