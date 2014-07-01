  1. Home

Ministry of Defence
PCGN geographical names guidance
1 July 2014
30 March 2017

Toponymic (place name) factfile papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).

Bahrain: toponymic factfile (October 2015)

PDF, 230KB

Belarus: toponymic factfile (May 2013)

PDF, 152KB, 11 pages

Haiti: toponymic factfile (October 2014)

PDF, 117KB

Iran: toponymic factfile (January 2012)

PDF, 239KB, 12 pages

Mali: toponymic factfile (July 2010)

PDF, 107KB, 3 pages

Nigeria: toponymic factfile (July 2016)

PDF, 335KB

Pakistan: toponymic factfile (March 2017)

PDF, 562KB

Syria: toponymic factfile (May 2011)

PDF, 275KB, 9 pages

Tunisia: toponymic factfile (June 2016)

PDF, 501KB

Turkey: toponymic factfile (January 2016)

PDF, 595KB

Yemen: toponymic factfile (May 2011)

PDF, 342KB, 22 pages

Toponymic factfiles produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN). Various relevant documents published before July 2014 can found in the UK Government Web Archive.

Any papers not in PDF format can be obtained from PCGN in paper copy. Please note that these documents are Crown Copyright.

