Toponymic (place name) factfile papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).
Documents
Bahrain: toponymic factfile (October 2015)
PDF, 230KB
Belarus: toponymic factfile (May 2013)
PDF, 152KB, 11 pages
Haiti: toponymic factfile (October 2014)
PDF, 117KB
Iran: toponymic factfile (January 2012)
PDF, 239KB, 12 pages
Mali: toponymic factfile (July 2010)
PDF, 107KB, 3 pages
Nigeria: toponymic factfile (July 2016)
PDF, 335KB
Pakistan: toponymic factfile (March 2017)
PDF, 562KB
Syria: toponymic factfile (May 2011)
PDF, 275KB, 9 pages
Tunisia: toponymic factfile (June 2016)
PDF, 501KB
Turkey: toponymic factfile (January 2016)
PDF, 595KB
Yemen: toponymic factfile (May 2011)
PDF, 342KB, 22 pages
Details
Toponymic factfiles produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN). Various relevant documents published before July 2014 can found in the UK Government Web Archive.
Any papers not in PDF format can be obtained from PCGN in paper copy. Please note that these documents are Crown Copyright.
Document information
Published: 1 July 2014
Updated: 30 March 2017
- Updated toponymic factfile for Pakistan.
- Updated Tunisia and Nigeria Toponymic factfiles.
- Added date to Turkey and added new toponymic factfile for Tunisia.
- Added Turkey toponymic factfile and updated the factfile for Bahrain.
- Updated the Haiti Toponymic factfile and removed the Sudan and South Sudan adminsitrative divisions. These are now published on the 'Information papers by country'.
- First published.
