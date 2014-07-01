Guidance

Romanization systems

Guidance on the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN)/Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN) romanization systems.

Published 1 July 2014
Last updated 4 September 2019 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Introduction to Romanization Systems and Roman script spelling conventions (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 430KB, 5 pages

Appendix B: optimising software and operating systems to display BGN approved geographic names

PDF, 1.23MB, 4 pages

Roman script spelling conventions (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 70.9KB, 1 page

Abkhaz romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 198KB, 3 pages

Adyghe romanization (updated 19 February 2018)

PDF, 216KB, 3 pages

Afghanistan romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 1010KB, 7 pages

Amharic romanization

PDF, 278KB, 3 pages

Arabic romanization

PDF, 719KB, 5 pages

Armenian romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 149KB, 3 pages

Avar romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 188KB, 3 pages

Azerbaijani: table of correspondences (updated July 2019)

PDF, 234KB, 3 pages

Baluchi romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 1.35MB, 9 pages

Bashkir: table of correspondences (August 2019)

PDF, 220KB, 2 pages

Belarusian romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 176KB, 2 pages

Bulgarian romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 141KB, 2 pages

Burmese romanization

PDF, 249KB, 4 pages

Chechen: table of correspondences (updated 19 February 2018)

PDF, 244KB, 2 pages

Chinese characters romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 245KB, 1 page

Chuvash romanization (updated 19 February 2018)

PDF, 175KB, 2 pages

Dzongkha romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 208KB, 4 pages

Georgian romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 115KB, 2 pages

Greek romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 235KB, 4 pages

Hebrew romanization

PDF, 578KB, 4 pages

Inuktitut: table of correspondences (updated 27 April 2018)

PDF, 220KB, 2 pages

Japanese Kana romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 610KB, 7 pages

Kabardian romanization (August 2019)

PDF, 201KB, 4 pages

Karachay-Balkar: table of correspondences (August 2019)

PDF, 221KB, 3 pages

Kazakh romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 201KB, 3 pages

Khmer (Cambodian) romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 369KB, 6 pages

Korean romanization: for use in the Republic of Korea (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 213KB, 3 pages

Korean romanization: for use in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 399KB, 5 pages

Kurdish romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 1.16MB, 5 pages

Kyrgyz romanization (updated July 2019)

PDF, 151KB, 2 pages

Lao romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 145KB, 5 pages

Macedonian Cyrillic romanization (updated June 2019)

PDF, 219KB, 3 pages

Maldivian romanization (updated July 2019)

PDF, 134KB, 3 pages

Moldovan: table of correspondences (updated July 2019)

PDF, 149KB, 2 pages

Mongolian Cyrillic romanization (updated July 2019)

PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Nepali romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 202KB, 3 pages

Ossetian romanization (updated 19 February 2018)

PDF, 166KB, 2 pages

Pashto romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 915KB, 6 pages

Persian (Dari and Farsi) romanization

PDF, 548KB, 5 pages

Russian Romanization (updated April 2019)

PDF, 137KB, 3 pages

Rusyn romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 151KB, 1 page

Serbian Cyrillic: table of correspondences (updated July 2019)

PDF, 191KB, 3 pages

Shan romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 618KB, 4 pages

Syriac romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 206KB, 3 pages

Tajik romanization (updated July 2019)

PDF, 145KB, 3 pages

Tatar: table of correspondences (August 2019)

PDF, 876KB, 3 pages

Thai romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 560KB, 6 pages

Tigrinya romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 669KB, 3 pages

Turkmen: table of correspondences (updated July 2019)

PDF, 237KB, 3 pages

Udmurt romanization (August 2019)

PDF, 196KB, 3 pages

Ukrainian romanization (updated July 2019)

PDF, 176KB, 2 pages

Urdu romanization (updated 23 March 2018)

PDF, 798KB, 6 pages

Uzbek: table of correspondences (updated July 2019)

PDF, 178KB, 2 pages

Yakut romanization (August 2019)

PDF, 136KB, 3 pages

Details

Guidance on BGN/PCGN romanization systems jointly agreed by the US Board on Geographic Names and PCGN for the romanization of non Roman script geographical names.

These are the romanization systems and tables of correspondences currently approved by PCGN and BGN. The date on each system is that of its joint adoption by BGN and PCGN. The systems and tables are regularly reviewed and all those listed here are in current use.

The Unicode Consortium For more information on displaying and using letter-diacritic combinations and non-Roman characters.

The United Nations Group of Experts on Geographical Names established a Working Group on Romanization Systems to consider and reach agreement on romanization systems proposed by national official bodies for the treatment of names in non Roman scripts.

Published 1 July 2014
Last updated 4 September 2019 + show all updates
  1. Updated the following documents: Kabardian romanization, Yakut romanization, Bashkir: table of correspondences, Udmurt romanization, Tatar: table of correspondences and Karachay-Balkar: table of correspondences.
  2. Updated documents for the following languages: Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz, Maldivian, Moldovan, Mongolian, Serbian, Tajik, Turkmen, Ukrainian and Uzbek.
  3. Added updated romanization documents for Avar, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Kazakh and Macadonian.
  4. Added updated romanization documents for Abkhaz, Adyghe, Armenian and Georgian.
  5. Added Russian Romanization (updated April 2019) PDF.
  6. Added Russian Romanization (April 2019).
  7. Updated Georgian romanization.
  8. Updated table of correspondences for Inuktitut.
  9. Updated the Abkhaz romanization.
  10. Updated a number of the romanization attachments.
  11. Updated 25 documents to the current Romanization Systems/Tables of Correspondences for February 2018.
  12. Added Rusyn romanisation.
  13. Updated Armenian, Belarusian, and Russian Romanisation systems.
  14. Updated Armenian, Belarusian and Russian romanisation documents.
  15. Added updated Japanese and Khmer documents.
  16. Updated the Lao romanisation document.
  17. Added updated Bulgarian Romanization system.
  18. Added revised romanization versions for Bulgarian, Macedonian and Tajik.
  19. Added updated Russian Romanization system.
  20. Updated the Russian romanisation document.
  21. Added updated Russian Romanization system.
  22. Added Macedonian and Tigrinya romanisation systems.
  23. Updated Urdu and Yakut Romanisation systems and several tables of correspondences.
  24. Added Romanisation system document for Kyrgyz, Updated the 2 Korean documents, as well as the LAO, Macedonian, Maldivian, Modern Syriac, Mongolian, Napali, Ossetian, Russian, Shan, Thai, Udmurt, and Ukrainian.
  25. Updated romanisation syetsm documents for Abkhaz, Adyghe, Amharic, Armenian, Avar, Belarusian, Bulgarian, Burmese, Chuvash, Dzongha, Georgian, Greek, Kabardian, Kazakh and Khmer.
  26. Updated the Afghan Romanisation as the previously published edition was not displaying correctly.
  27. First published.

Related content