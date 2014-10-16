Guidance

Information papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).

Documents

Czechia: New English-language country name for the Czech Republic (September 2016)

Crimea: second order administrative divisions (March 2014)

Eqypt: administrative structure (September 2014)

Indonesia: administrative divisions

Ivory Coast: administrative structure

Karnataka State, India: name changes (December 2014)

Liberia: administrative divisions (March 2015)

North Korea: information paper (November 2017)

Russia: administrative divisions (May 2015)

Sierra Leone: administrative divisions (October 2014)

Sudan: administrative divisions (December 2016)

South Sudan: administrative divisions (August 2011)

Ukraine: toponymic information paper (March 2014)

Information papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN). Various relevant documents published before July 2014 can found in the UK Government Web Archive. Any papers not in PDF format can be obtained from PCGN in paper copy. Please note that these documents are Crown Copyright

