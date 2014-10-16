Guidance
Information papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN).
Documents
Indonesia: administrative divisions
PDF, 591KB
Ivory Coast: administrative structure
PDF, 175KB
Liberia: administrative divisions (March 2015)
PDF, 91.1KB
North Korea: information paper (November 2017)
PDF, 376KB, 2 pages
Russia: administrative divisions (May 2015)
PDF, 171KB
Sudan: administrative divisions (December 2016)
PDF, 45.7KB, 1 page
South Sudan: administrative divisions (August 2011)
PDF, 23.4KB, 1 page
Information papers produced by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN). Various relevant documents published before July 2014 can found in the UK Government Web Archive. Any papers not in PDF format can be obtained from PCGN in paper copy. Please note that these documents are Crown Copyright
