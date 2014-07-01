Guidance

Geographical names websites on the internet

A selection of websites compiled by the Permanent Committee on Geographical Names dealing with geographical names worldwide.

Published 1 July 2014
Last updated 16 August 2018 — see all updates
From:
Ministry of Defence

Documents

Details

Permanent Committee on Geographical Names (PCGN) list of websites that deal with geographical names worldwide.

Published 1 July 2014
Last updated 16 August 2018 + show all updates
  1. Updated the text to reflect the latest internet content review for 2018.
  2. First published.