Topical steroid withdrawal reactions: a review of the evidence

Public Assessment Report (PAR) reviewing available safety data for topical steroid withdrawal reactions, which have been associated with topical corticosteroids.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
15 September 2021

The aim of our Safety Public Assessment Reports is to discuss evidence-based assessments of safety issues for a particular drug or drug class.

The report provides a summary of the review of available safety data regarding topical steroid withdrawal reactions, which have been associated with topical corticosteroid medicines.

We received an enquiry to the Yellow Card scheme regarding ‘red skin syndrome’, which triggered this assessment. Red skin syndrome is a term used by patients for side effects seen after stopping topical corticosteroids that were used for prolonged periods of time. These reactions are also referred to as steroid addiction, topical steroid withdrawal, red burning skin, and steroid dermatitis. In this report, we use the term topical steroid withdrawal reactions.

