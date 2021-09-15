Topical steroid withdrawal reactions: a review of the evidence

The aim of our Safety Public Assessment Reports is to discuss evidence-based assessments of safety issues for a particular drug or drug class.

The report provides a summary of the review of available safety data regarding topical steroid withdrawal reactions, which have been associated with topical corticosteroid medicines.

We received an enquiry to the Yellow Card scheme regarding ‘red skin syndrome’, which triggered this assessment. Red skin syndrome is a term used by patients for side effects seen after stopping topical corticosteroids that were used for prolonged periods of time. These reactions are also referred to as steroid addiction, topical steroid withdrawal, red burning skin, and steroid dermatitis. In this report, we use the term topical steroid withdrawal reactions.