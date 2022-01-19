Research and analysis

Chloramphenicol eye drops containing borax and boric acid buffers: review of the use in children under 2 years

Public Assessment Report of our review of the use of chloramphenicol eye drops containing borax and boric acid buffers in children under 2 years.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
19 January 2022

Documents

HTML

PDF, 582 KB, 36 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email webupdates@mhra.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

Chloramphenicol eye drops are used infrequently and for a short amount of time. The amount of liquid that can be absorbed through the eyes of young children and the way these products are prescribed mean that the daily exposure to children would be well below the calculated safety limits for most patients. These products can be safely given to infants aged 0 to 2 years as advised by a doctor or other prescriber.

