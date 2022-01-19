Chloramphenicol eye drops containing borax and boric acid buffers: review of the use in children under 2 years
Public Assessment Report of our review of the use of chloramphenicol eye drops containing borax and boric acid buffers in children under 2 years.
Documents
Details
Chloramphenicol eye drops are used infrequently and for a short amount of time. The amount of liquid that can be absorbed through the eyes of young children and the way these products are prescribed mean that the daily exposure to children would be well below the calculated safety limits for most patients. These products can be safely given to infants aged 0 to 2 years as advised by a doctor or other prescriber.