Public Assessment Report of over-the-counter stimulant laxatives: benefit-risk review
Public Assessment Report (PAR) discussing new risk minimisation measures which are being put into place for certain over-the-counter (OTC) stimulant laxatives.
This PAR covers new risk minimisation measures for over-the-counter (OTC) stimulant laxatives (bisacodyl, senna and sennosides (isolated as calcium salts) and sodium picosulfate) that are used for the treatment of constipation.