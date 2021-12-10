Review of the use of haloperidol in elderly patients with acute delirium

The aim of our Safety Public Assessment Reports is to discuss evidence-based assessments of safety issues for a particular drug or drug class.

The report provides a summary of the review of available safety data for the use of haloperidol in the treatment of acute delirium in elderly patients.

We remind healthcare professionals that special caution is needed when using haloperidol for the acute treatment of delirium in elderly people. This is due to the increased risk of adverse effects in this patient group.