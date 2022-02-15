Research and analysis

Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, in combination with macrolide antibiotics: review of epidemiological data for cardiovascular safety

Public Assessment Report on our review of epidemiological data for cardiovascular safety.

Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
15 February 2022

Annex 1. Product information updates for medicines containing hydroxychloroquine

Annex 2. Product information updates for medicines containing chloroquine

Annex 3. Product information updates for medicines containing azithromycin

Annex 4: Product information updates for medicines containing clarithromycin or erythromycin

The aim of our Safety Public Assessment Reports is to present evidence-based assessments of safety issues for a particular drug or drug class.

The report provides a summary of the review of available safety data on the cardiovascular safety of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine when these medicines are used on their own or in combination with the macrolide antibiotics azithromycin, clarithromycin or erythromycin.

