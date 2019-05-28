Third UK Open Government National Action Plan 2016-2018 - Northern Ireland self-assessment report

The Northern Ireland Open Government Network (NIOGN) was launched on the 5 November 2014 to encourage a more collaborative and transparent Northern Ireland Executive and with a commitment to work with the NIOGN to progress the NI Open Government agenda.

In December 2016, a total of four commitments were put forward to the 3rd UK National Action Plan (NAP3). These commitments were designed around the four core values of transparency, accountability, public participation and technology and innovation for openness and accountability.