Policy paper

Third UK Open Government National Action Plan 2016-2018 - Northern Ireland self-assessment report

The Northern Ireland Open Government Network (NIOGN) was launched on the 5 November 2014 to encourage a more collaborative and transparent Northern Ireland Executive

Published 28 May 2019
From:
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport

Documents

Third UK Open Government National Action Plan 2016-2018 - Northern Ireland self-assessment report

PDF, 224KB, 17 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The Northern Ireland Open Government Network (NIOGN) was launched on the 5 November 2014 to encourage a more collaborative and transparent Northern Ireland Executive and with a commitment to work with the NIOGN to progress the NI Open Government agenda.

In December 2016, a total of four commitments were put forward to the 3rd UK National Action Plan (NAP3). These commitments were designed around the four core values of transparency, accountability, public participation and technology and innovation for openness and accountability.

Published 28 May 2019

Related content