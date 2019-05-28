Third UK Open Government National Action Plan 2016-2018 - Welsh Government end of term self-assessment report

The third UK Open Government National Action Plan was published in May 2016. The plan set out open government commitments for the UK for the next two years. In December 2016, commitments from each of the devolved administrations, including Welsh Government were published in an update to the UK plan. These commitments outlined Welsh Government’s ambitions regarding working more openly and involving citizens in decisions that affect them.

As part of the two-year action plan cycle, governments are required to produce mid-term and end-of-term self-assessment reports. This end-of-term self-assessment builds upon the mid-term assessment and enables us to reflect upon the successes and challenges of the current commitments.