Commitments from the Scottish Government

Open Government National Action Plan 2019-21 - Commitments from the Scottish Government

Published 28 May 2019
PDF, 399KB, 24 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@culture.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

The UK’s fourth Open Government National Action Plan 2019-21 (NAP), published during the 6th Open Government Partnership Global Summit on 28 May 2019, builds on the previous plans published in September 2011, September 2013, and May 2016.

Our fourth NAP was developed in dialogue with the UK Open Government Network (OGN), a coalition of active citizens and civil society organisations committed to making government and other powerful institutions work better for people through enhanced transparency, participation and accountability. Presently the OGN has more than 400 members.

We are committed to Open Government, not just every two years when we publish a new NAP, but as business as usual. The UK’s fifth National Action Plan for 2021-2023 will launch in 2021. It is being developed in collaboration with the UK’s Open Government Network.

