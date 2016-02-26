The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know
Information about UK nuclear deterrence.
Documents
Details
These publications provide an introduction to and overview of the UK’s approach to nuclear deterrence and the Defence Nuclear Enterprise.
Related information
Updates to this page
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The new publication 'A National Endeavour: Nuclear as part of the Defence engine for growth' has been added to the related documents list. The publication 'Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy 2021: nuclear deterrent' has been removed from the related documents list because it is outdated.
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Added an HTML version of 'The UK's nuclear deterrent: the National Endeavour Explained' to replace the outdated HTML document 'The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know'.
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Updated webpage with latest information.
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Updated 'UK Nuclear Deterrence Policy Booklet'.
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Updated 'The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know' with reference to the Defence Nuclear Command Paper.
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'The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know' updated with information about the 2023 Integrated Review refresh.
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Updated: The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know - content updated under heading: A world without nuclear weapons.
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Added: UK Nuclear Deterrence Policy Booklet.
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Updated links on: The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know.
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Addition of: a NATO graphic and updated the, 'The UK's nuclear deterrent: what you need to know' page.
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Updated all information in the 'Nuclear deterrent: what you need to know attachment'.
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Updates made to the UK nuclear deterrence: what you need to know document (Updated 14 February 2018).
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Added Nuclear deterrent factsheet and included link to factsheet in HTML page.
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First published.