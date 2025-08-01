The third UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique
The third UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue held at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), from 15 to 16 July 2025.
The Dialogue was led by Nigerian Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and co-hosted by the United Kingdom’s Minister of State, Lord Coaker, and Nick Catsaras, the Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.