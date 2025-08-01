Policy paper

The third UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique

The third UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue held at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), from 15 to 16 July 2025.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, National Cyber Security Centre, National Crime Agency and Lord Coaker
1 August 2025

Third UK–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue 2025 Communique

The United Kingdom and Nigeria held the third United Kingdom-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) Dialogue at the FCDO from 15 to 16 July. 

The Dialogue was led by Nigerian Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, and co-hosted by the United Kingdom’s Minister of State, Lord Coaker, and Nick Catsaras, the Deputy National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

