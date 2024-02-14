Policy paper

The second UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique

The second UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue held at the office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, from 7 to 8 February 2024.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, National Crime Agency, and National Cyber Security Centre
Communique of the second edition of the United Kingdom - Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership

The United Kingdom and Nigeria held the second United Kingdom–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) Dialogue at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja, Nigeria from 7 to 8 February 2024. The Dialogue was a follow-up to the inaugural Dialogue which was held in London from 31 January to 2 February 2022.

