The second UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique
The second UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue held at the office of the National Security Adviser in Abuja, from 7 to 8 February 2024.
The United Kingdom and Nigeria held the second United Kingdom–Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership (SDP) Dialogue at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja, Nigeria from 7 to 8 February 2024. The Dialogue was a follow-up to the inaugural Dialogue which was held in London from 31 January to 2 February 2022.