The NHS England (Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch) directions 2022
These directions require NHS England to establish a division to be known as the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) on 1 July 2022.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The HSIB was part of the NHS Trust Development Authority.
The Health and Care Act 2022 abolished the NHS Trust Development Authority on 1 July 2022.
Therefore, these directions confer the HSIB’s national investigation functions on NHS England. Provisions within these directions allow the HSIB to continue to function.