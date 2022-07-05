Guidance

The NHS England (Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch) directions 2022

These directions require NHS England to establish a division to be known as the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) on 1 July 2022.

Department of Health and Social Care
5 July 2022

Applies to England

The NHS England (HSIB) directions 2022

PDF, 160 KB, 8 pages

The NHS England (HSIB additional investigatory functions in respect of maternity cases) directions 2022

PDF, 103 KB, 5 pages

The HSIB was part of the NHS Trust Development Authority.

The Health and Care Act 2022 abolished the NHS Trust Development Authority on 1 July 2022.

Therefore, these directions confer the HSIB’s national investigation functions on NHS England. Provisions within these directions allow the HSIB to continue to function.

