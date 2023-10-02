The NHS England (Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch) (Revocation, Transitional and Saving Provision) Directions 2023
These directions will allow the Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) to complete ongoing national investigations which were commenced by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) before 1 October 2023.
Applies to England
The HSIB was part of NHS England, and operated pursuant to the NHS England (Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch) Directions 2022 (‘the 2022 directions’).
The Health and Care Act 2022, alongside the Health and Care Act 2022 (Commencement No. 7) Regulations, established the HSSIB on 1 October 2023.
These directions revoke the 2022 directions. However, the 2022 directions continue to have effect, with certain modifications, in relation to national investigations which were ongoing immediately before the HSSIB was established. This will allow the HSSIB to complete these investigations. Once the HSSIB has completed these investigations, there will be no part of the 2022 directions which continue to have effect.