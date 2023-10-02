The Care Quality Commission (Maternity and Newborn Safety Investigation Programme) Directions 2023
These directions require the Care Quality Commission to exercise the functions set out in this direction from 1 October 2023.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The functions set out in this direction were previously exercised by the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB), which was a part of NHS England. This direction allows for the continuation of independent, single case investigations. Going forward, the programme will be known as the Maternity and Newborn Safety Investigation Programme (MNSIP).